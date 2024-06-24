NEET row: Bihar police found 68 matching questions among burnt scraps

Before the Centre ordered a probe by the CBI, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police had already arrested a total of 18 persons for the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

As per a report from The Indian Express, the Bihar government has suggested the EOU probe clearly proves there was a clear case of 'paper leak'.

The EOU in its probe recovered 68 questions and their serial numbers (out of a total of 200 questions) after examining the scrap pieces retrieved from the burnt remains of the (purported) National Testing Agency's (NTA) question paper photocopy.

The Bihar police reportedly found the burnt paper scraps from the residence of the arrested candidates.

The EOU took help of the state's forensics laboratory to match the burnt scraps with the original questions.

In its report, submitted to the Education Ministry on June 22, the EOU stated that the unique exam code of the school was from the Oasis School, a CBSE-affiliated private school in Jharkhand.

Even when the burnt scraps were found on the exam date itself and the candidates were arrested on the same basis on May 5, the NTA had brushed off allegations of the paper leak. This, reportedly, lead to the delay of EOU's report about the evidence found.

The Indian Express report states that the EOU is currently trying to identify the chain of events which led to the paper leak, with the NTA only recently sharing the chain of custody of the question paper to identify the source of the leak.