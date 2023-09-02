Nitish govt wants to enforce Sharia, establish Islamic state: BJP's Giriraj Singh

Singh also alleged, 'We shall unite Hindus to foil the designs of Nitish Kumar, who made Bihar a hub of PFI, and his ally Lalu Prasad, who had let SIMI spread its tentacles across the state while in power.' The BJP leader also said that 'the state government must withdraw the order cancelling Hindu holidays. Failure to do so will be deemed as an attempt to convert Bihar into an Islamic state ruled as per the Sharia'.