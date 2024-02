The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar won a vote of confidence in the Assembly on Monday. The new government secured 129 votes amid a walkout by Opposition members. The Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 MLAs.

Kumar jumped ship from the Mahagathbandhan alliance late last month to join forces with the BJP, his second such volte-face this term. The Janata Dal (United) leader took oath as the chief minister for the ninth time, his third time this term, on January 28.

More to follow...