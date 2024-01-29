JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Nitish to soon expand cabinet; lobbying starts for post of assembly speaker

Kumar on Monday chaired the meeting of his new cabinet to distribute portfolios. Leaders of NDA constituents, however, remained tight-lipped about the distribution of portfolios after the cabinet meeting.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 10:42 IST

Follow Us

Patna: A day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed the government in alliance with the NDA in Bihar, hectic lobbying started for the post of assembly speaker, and other legislators to be included in the council of ministers.

Kumar on Monday chaired the meeting of his new cabinet to distribute portfolios. Leaders of NDA constituents, however, remained tight-lipped about the distribution of portfolios after the cabinet meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet secretariat is expected to issue a notification pertaining to portfolio distribution by Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 January 2024, 10:42 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBihar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT