Patna school set on fire by mob after four-year-old student found dead on campus

Patna: A school was set on fire by a mob in Patna's Digha area on Friday after a four-year-old student was found dead on the campus, police said.

The boy did not return home from school on Thursday. When the family approached the school to know if he was there, the authorities denied it, they said.

In the night, the body of the boy was found on the school campus as his family frantically searched for him everywhere.

"Angry family members and locals gathered outside the school on Friday morning and set the building on fire. They also tried to block the traffic by burning tyres on the road," said a police officer.