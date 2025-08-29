<p>Darbhanga: The Bihar Police on Friday arrested the person who allegedly used abusive language against Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> during Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi'</a>s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state, officials said.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20), was arrested from Singhwara locality of Darbhanga town.</p>.<p>A case was registered against him and others on the basis of a complaint filed by the BJP’s Darbhanga district president Aditya Narayan Choudhary.</p>.People's response to Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar has left PM 'shaken', claims Rahul Gandhi.<p>A purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday. </p>