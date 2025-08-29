Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Police arrest man who used abusive language against PM Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20), was arrested from Singhwara locality of Darbhanga town.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 08:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 08:09 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us