Ram Vilas Paswan realised staying on side of power was important to make change: Harivansh

'When we talk about Ram Vilas Paswan, he is often called the weatherman of Indian politics. I disagree with it. As far as I knew him, he was a leader of the tradition of (BR) Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram,' Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said said.