RPF constable dies controlling smoke coming from empty train coach in Bihar

Muzaffarpur, Bihar: A constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) died allegedly while controlling smoke billowing out from an empty coach of a train at Muzaffarpur railway station here on Monday, officials said.

The deceased RPF constable has been identified as Vinod Yadav.

CPRO of East Central Railway Birendra Kumar told PTI, "Prima facie it appears that the incident took place when the victim noticed smoke billowing out from a coach of the empty Valsad-Muzaffarpur train at Muzaffarpur railway station at around 7 am. Preliminary inputs from the site suggest that he immediately picked up a fire extinguisher….the moment he tried to open the extinguisher, it burst out…this caused him severe injuries."