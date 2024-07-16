Six killed, several injured as speeding jeep rams into parked truck in Bihar

Speaking to reporters, Barh II Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abhisek Singh said, "The incident took place on National Highway 31 (Bakhtiyarpur-Nalanda) in Barh early on Tuesday." "According to eyewitnesses, the jeep in which victims were travelling hit a truck parked on the roadside from behind. Four people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment," he said.