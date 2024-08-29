Supreme Court cancels bail granted by Patna HC to murder accused within 3 months

"For the execution of the alleged conspiracy, they hid in the bedroom and attacked Chandan Kumar Singh with a sharp-edged weapon, namely, with a knife to the stomach, chest and neck thereby causing multiple deep wounds. Resultantly, Chandan Kumar Singh died at the spot. Respondent No.1 (Pritesh Kumar) was allegedly seen running from the room in a half-naked condition," the bench noted from the FIR in its order. An absconding Kumar was at length arrested on December 4 last year. However, the high court released him on bail through an order dated March 14 by citing period of custody and the facts and circumstances of the case.