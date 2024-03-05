Tejashwi Yadav defends Lalu Prasad over 'Modi's family' remark

Yadav said, "The PM claims that he treats the entire nation as his family. If that is so, why did his government try to crush, so brutally, the recent farmers' protests in Delhi?"

He also read out a short Hindi poem, a rough translation of which said, "The country has 80 crore unemployed people, and 120 crore citizens are reeling under price rise. All families are unhappy, yet they claim all are family."