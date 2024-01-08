Temples path to mental slavery, schools path of light: Bihar Education Minister

Rohtas: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar reiterated that temples are the path to 'mental slavery' while schools mean the path of light in life, extending support to party MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh whose similar statement drew the ire of a fringe outfit that announced a 'reward' of Rs 10 lakh to cut off his tongue.

Addressing a function in Rohtas district to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitri Bai Phule on Sunday, Chandrashekhar, an RJD leader, criticised the Ram temple in Ayodhya, calling it 'a site of exploitation to fill pockets'.

"The site that has been allotted for the Ram temple is simply the site of exploitation. It is a place to fill the pockets of some conspirators from a certain community. We should be aware of pseudo Hindutva and pseudo nationalism. Lord Ram lives in each one of us and everywhere, there is no need to go anywhere or in any temple to find Lord Ram," he said at the function organised by Singh.

Temples are the path to mental slavery, while schools mean the path of light in life, Chandrashekhar added.