<p>Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition leaders for opposing the 130th amendment Bill which proposes to remove the PM and CMs if arrested for 30 days.</p><p>“We had a CM who was signing official files sitting in the jail. We have a leader who is out on bail but accuses me of destroying the Constitution. Besides, there is another one who is involved in ‘rail ka khel’ but is opposing the Bill. All those who fear jail are opposing the Bill tooth and nail,” said Modi, without naming Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav respectively.</p><p>Modi was addressing the crowd in Bihar’s Gaya where, in an oblique reference to these Opposition leaders, he said Dr Rajendra Prasad, the president of the Constituent Assembly, and Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution, would not have imagined that someone will misuse the constitutional power to this extent that he may run the government even when behind the bars. “ As per the new Bill, if you are arrested for 30 days and fail to get bail, then you will have to resign on the 31st day,” said Modi, adding that the law applies to the Prime Minister also.</p>.PM Modi to flag off three metro stretches, Kolkata commute set for new dawn.<p><strong>'Current' affairs</strong></p><p>Flanked by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, besides Union Ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan, PM Modi reminded the gathering how during the lantern age (lantern is the party symbol of the RJD), there was no electricity in important towns like Gaya. Besides, the Red menace had wreaked havoc in Gaya. “This is the land of Buddha. Yet Maoists were ruling the roost in Gaya and other adjoining areas during the ‘lantern age’. The double engine Government (Centre and Nitish regime) ensured the end of Maoists kingdom in the Magadh region,” said Modi.</p><p><strong>Demography mission</strong></p><p>The Prime Minister, who also flagged off two trains and inaugurated a 1.8 km-long six-lane bridge on Ganga, said he was going to form a Demography Mission. “The time has come where one will have to focus on demography and weed out all those infiltrators who have intruded into India and settled here illegally. This will start with a Demography Mission so that the illegal migrants are packed off as these people have occupied your land and grabbed a job, which actually belongs to you,” said Modi, while striking an emotional chord with the gathering on the Magadh University campus in Bodh Gaya.</p>