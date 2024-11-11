Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Two US nationals held in Bihar for trying to illegally enter Nepal

The police also arrested two locals who provided them with logistical support during their stay in Jainagar area near the India-Nepal border.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 06:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 06:15 IST
India NewsNepalCrimeBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us