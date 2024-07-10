Who is Manish Kumar Verma, former IAS officer and close aide of Nitish Kumar who joined JD(U)?

Who is Manish Kumar Verma?

Verma is a 2000-batch IAS officer who took voluntary retirement three years ago. He is an IIT Delhi alumnus and was assigned the Odisha cadre upon joining the IAS, and served for 12 years, after which he sought a deputation in his home state of Bihar.

He then went on to serve as the DM of Patna and headed the state's power companies. In 2021, his deputation period ended.

Verma was a major player for the JD(U) during the Lok Sabha elections and he toured all the constituencies where the party contested from.

The Nitish connection

Verma took VRS from the IAS in his 40s and has since been an informal supporter of the JD(U). He also belongs to the same 'Kurmi' (OBC) community as Nitish Kumar. Verma has been based out of Biharsharif in Nalanda district, same as the Bihar CM for several years, The Indian Express reported.

After his deputation in Bihar ended, rather than going back to his cadre, he took VRS and was made Additional Adviser to the Chief Minister and was also part of the Bihar State Disaster Management Authority.

Despite nothing official yet from Nitish Kumar or any first-rung leaders of the party, speculations are rife of Verma being seen as a possible successor of Nitish. The Bihar CM has a son too, Nishant, who has rarely been seen in public life and while there have been media reports speculating him joining the party in his father's footsteps, there have been nothing concrete on those lines, which seem to have fueled rumours of Verma being the chosen one.

(With inputs from PTI)