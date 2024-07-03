Why bridges in Bihar are falling like ninepins

It all started when a bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore and awaiting inauguration, collapsed in Araria on June 18. This was followed by the collapse of an old bridge over a canal in Siwan on June 22. The very next day, on June 23, an under-construction bridge in Motihari collapsed. Similarly, on June 25, the girder (also called the beam) of a bridge in Madhubani collapsed after the pillar of the bridge was washed away in a heavy flow of water gushing from upstream.