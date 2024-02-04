Bill for recruitment exam malpractice to propose 10 years jail term and Rs one crore fine

New Delhi: People involved in malpractices like leaking question papers of recruitment exams for union government jobs may land in jail for up to ten years and a fine of at least Rs one crore, according to a new bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 has identified 20 “offences and unfair means” in recruitment tests, which also include impersonation, manipulation of answer sheets and tampering with documents for shortlisting or finalising the merit or rank of a candidate.

Deliberate violation of security measures to facilitate unfair means in conduct of public exams, manipulation in seating arrangements, conduct of fake examinations and willful violation of norms set by the union government are also among the offences mentioned in the Bill, which will be introduced by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

If the investigators prove that those involved committed an “organised crime”, the Bill prescribes a minimum jail term of five years that may go up to ten years with a fine that may not be less than Rs one crore. If an institution is involved in it, its property will also be forfeited besides recovering the proportionate cost of examination.