JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bills to replace criminal codes enacted into law as President Murmu gives nod

The Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 were passed by both Houses earlier during a tumultuous Winter Session that saw 146 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament.
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 13:03 IST

Follow Us

The three criminal bills to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act were on Monday enacted into law after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent.

An image showing the three bills getting the presidential nod.

An image showing the three bills getting the presidential nod.

Credit: Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 were passed by both Houses of the Parliament earlier during a tumultuous Winter Session that saw 146 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 December 2023, 13:03 IST)
India NewsDroupadi MurmuParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaCRPCIndian Penal CodeIPC

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT