Bills to replace criminal codes enacted into law as President Murmu gives nod

The Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 were passed by both Houses earlier during a tumultuous Winter Session that saw 146 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament.