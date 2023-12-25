Bills to replace criminal codes enacted into law as President Murmu gives nod

The three criminal bills to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Evidence Act were on Monday enacted into law after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent.
An image showing the three bills getting the presidential nod.
Credit: Rashtrapati Bhavan
The Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 were passed by both Houses of the Parliament earlier during a tumultuous Winter Session that saw 146 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament.
