Bills to replace criminal laws taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Tuesday took up three bills that seek to replace the existing criminal laws of the country, with some MPs saying these will provide justice rather than punishment, and others pointing to "loopholes" in the proposed legislations that they claimed would give discretionary powers to enforcement agencies.

The redrafted Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill were first listed for consideration on last Thursday but could not be taken up following opposition uproar over the December 13 Parliament security breach and their demand for a statement by the home minister on the issue.

Participating in the debate on Tuesday, former law minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said while penalty was the focus in the Indian Penal Code, under the new bill the emphasis is on justice.

In an oblique attack on Congress, he said people who wrote Discovery of India, forgot this "colonial story" (the British-era IPC and the Evidence Act).

Prasad pointed out that while there were 511 sections in the IPC, the corresponding new bill has 356. He said while 176 sections have been changed completely, eight new have been added. He also pointed out that 22 sections have been deleted.

Talking about Section 150 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartruhari Mahtab (of BJD) said there are some loopholes in the clause dealing with sedition.