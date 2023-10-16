Biopic on ‘Expressway Man of India’, Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: From being a BJP worker to becoming the ‘Expressway Man of India’, Nitin Gadkari’s life has been interesting.
Now, a biopic of Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways in the Narendra Modi-government, is being released on 27 October.
Titled Gadkari, the film will dwell on various aspects of his life. Actor Rahul Chopda will essay the role of Nitin Gadkari in the biopic.
The film, presented by Abhijit Majumdar, is produced by Akshay Anant Deshmukh.
The Marathi film is directed by Anurag Ranjan Bhusari.
Gadkari, the 66-year-old former BJP president hails from Nagpur, which houses the RSS headquarters.
Infrastructure is his favourite subject - and as PWD minister, he built flyovers in Mumbai and also ensured completion of Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
A strong votary of privatisation, he knows how to kickstart big projects. In the Modi government, he had spearheaded several projects - that had been admired by one and all including members of opposition.