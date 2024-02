BJP announces names of 14 candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who represents Karnataka in Rajya Sabha, and BJP chief spokesperson and media head Anil Baluni, the outgoing MP from Uttarakhand, have not been nominated.

Both may be fielded by the party in the Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

Senior Bihar leader Sushil Kumar Modi's fate hangs in a balance as his name did not figure among the candidates named by the party.

Bihar has six vacancies and both the ruling NDA and the opposition are likely to win three seats each, going by their current strengths. The JD(U), a BJP ally, is likely to name its candidate for one seat.

R P N Singh, who comes from the politically important Krumi caste, was in the Congress before joining the BJP.

Former Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala will be the party's candidate from the state.

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states are scheduled to be held on February 27, and the last date for filing nominations is February 15.