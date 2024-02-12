BJP announces two more names from Rajasthan for Rajya Sabha seats; skips Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

A day after it nominated 14 names for Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP announced two more names from Rajasthan – Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore – skipping sitting Rajya Sabha MP and union minister Bhupender Yadav. In all, there are three seats in the state, and BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena had resigned after he fought the state assembly elections.

The third seat in the state was held by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who will retire from public life. The announcement comes even as speculations mount within the Congress that CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi could be the party’s nominee from Rajasthan.

Elections to the seats are scheduled for February 27, with the terms ending on April 3.