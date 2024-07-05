BJP eating into party’s vote base in Kerala, finds CPM review

New Delhi: The CPI(M) has found a “disturbing” trend in Kerala where its traditional base in several seats are moving towards the BJP, the party’s Lok Sabha election review has said.
In West Bengal, it said the focus of its campaign is more against Trinamool Congress and not the saffron party. In an assessment that appears to be hinting towards a change in approach, it said, the focus on fighting the BJP was “less” and “more emphasis” in the campaign was against the Trinamool, a “problem” that is persisting from the last Assembly election.
The ‘Review of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections’ adopted by the CPI(M) Central Committee during a meeting between June 28 and 30 has also found that party members have not fully participated in poll work even in seats across the country where the party candidates were contesting.
The CPI(M) has won four out of 52 seats it contested this time with a vote share of 1.76 per cent compared to three of 71 with a vote share of 1.86 per cent in 2019.
On the 'setback' in Kerala where the CPI(M)-led LDF won only one seat, the review said that the Left is not seen by voters, particularly the minorities, as a major player in the defeat of the BJP and the formation of an alternative government.
It also highlighted the non-payment of social welfare pensions and other benefits among other things by the state government, which has been crippled by the union government’s actions for the dismal performance.
However, the review said that “a disturbing feature of the election results is the erosion of our traditional base in several constituencies to the BJP”.
It attributed the “main reason” for the BJP victory in Thrissur to the votes Suresh Gopi got from Congress and a section of the Christians but added, “it is a fact that some of our (CPIM) voting base has gone to the BJP in several places”.
“This is particularly so in constituencies like Attingal and Alappuzha. In the former, we lost narrowly by 684 votes and in the latter, the BJP has come close to our vote share. ‘Hindu sentiments’ and caste influence have affected our vote base to some extent in other seats too,” the review said.
The CPI(M) felt that the BJP-RSS work to advance Hindutva politics has “shown results” and they have been using temples, religious and social activities as a means to propagate their Hindutva and anti-minority politics.
Emphasising that the BJP has been using various central schemes, which convey benefits to penetrate select caste groups in Kerala, it said “self-critically it must be noted that we have not paid sufficient attention to counter their politics and activities.”
It said the leadership of the SNDP of the Ezhavas, an OBC community, has worked in favour of the BJP. The review also said politics and ideology of extremist groups like SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami must be “exposed and countered”.
“Our approach to the Muslim minority is based on secular democratic principles which must be taken to the people directly. The false charge of Muslim appeasement must be rebuffed. The Party should also work out appropriate steps to expose and counter the dubious role of the SNDP leadership,” it added.