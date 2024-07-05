BJP eating into party’s vote base in Kerala, finds CPM review

New Delhi: The CPI(M) has found a “disturbing” trend in Kerala where its traditional base in several seats are moving towards the BJP, the party’s Lok Sabha election review has said.

In West Bengal, it said the focus of its campaign is more against Trinamool Congress and not the saffron party. In an assessment that appears to be hinting towards a change in approach, it said, the focus on fighting the BJP was “less” and “more emphasis” in the campaign was against the Trinamool, a “problem” that is persisting from the last Assembly election.

The ‘Review of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections’ adopted by the CPI(M) Central Committee during a meeting between June 28 and 30 has also found that party members have not fully participated in poll work even in seats across the country where the party candidates were contesting.