BJP is a 'parasite', 'ate up' regional parties: Jairam Ramesh

Asked about the BJP's allegations, Ramesh said, "It's a typical distortion that the prime minister excels in doing it. Throughout the election campaign, he distorted and he defamed, that's not surprising what he did. Rahul Gandhi made perfectly legitimate remarks which were that the non-biological PM and his colleagues do not speak on behalf of the Hindu faith and the Hindu way of life."

"We are all Hindus, we are all proud of it. The way the non-biological PM and his colleagues have conducted themselves, propagating prejudice, hatred, bigotry, violence, it goes against the tenets of this great faith that has sustained our culture and civilisation for thousands of years," he added.