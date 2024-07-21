BJP, JD(U) slam Jairam Ramesh for 'live-tweeting' issues raised at all-party meet

His post was the first comment from any leader attending the meeting about the issues being raised ahead of the start of Parliament's Budget session.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who represented his party in the meeting, noted later without naming Ramesh that a senior Congress leader was posting "live updates" while he highlighted his party's position on issues of Bihar.

"I wish this senior Congress leader had respected the sanctity of the Parliamentary proceedings," he said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera took a swipe at Jha, saying, "Jha Sahib, there’s a difference between an All Party meeting and 'Parliamentary Proceedings'."