BJP kickstarts process to elect a new chief with appointment of returning officer for organisational polls

Earlier this year, a key party leader had said that the long-winding process of the internal organisational polls in the party will technically begin after the state units hold executive meetings. A membership drive was to follow these meetings, and the party had kickstarted the membership drive with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching it on September 2. After the membership drive ends, a meeting of office bearers will be held and then a National Executive will take place.

This year, though, the party is grappling with low intake in membership numbers. While during Shah’s tenure 18 crore people became members, the party has just about enrolled 9 crore members in a month and a half.

Sources said that the president will be elected at the National Executive. For the election, state councils of atleast 50% states will have to be elected first. The party’s Constitution states that the president is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of the National Council as well as members of the State Council. Groups of 20 members of a state council can propose the name of any leader, with their consent, who has been a member of the party for 15 years.