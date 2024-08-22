BJP-led NDA heading to much eluded majority in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: All set to bag 11 out of 12 seats in the Rajya Sabha bypolls, the BJP-led NDA is heading to the much eluded majority in the Upper House that still has eight vacancies from Jammu and Kashmir and the nominated members’ category.

Of the 12 seats on poll, Congress can win only one seat in Telangana where it fielded senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi. BJP is winning nine seats while one each is going to NCP and Rashtriya Lok Manch, both NDA constituents.

At present, the NDA has the support of 110 MPs, including six unaligned nominated members and an independent from Haryana, and it will rise to 121 in a House of 237 when the scrutiny of nomination papers completes on Thursday, as all candidates fielded by parties are likely to get elected.

When the government chooses to fill the four vacancies in the nominated category, the NDA support base could further rise to 125, which is two more than required when the House attains the full strength of 245. Of the eight nominated MPs, two have joined BJP while others support the government.