BJP membership drive: 4 crore people join saffron party in 18 days

New Delhi: Till now, the BJP has managed to make four crore people join the party as part of its membership drive in the last 18 days, leaders involved said. A key meeting of all leaders involved in the ‘Sadasyata Abhiyaan’ was held on Sunday at the party headquarters Delhi where numbers were collated.
Among the key states where the membership drive has seen good engagement are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam. In UP, over 2 crore members have joined while MP and Gujarat have both managed 50 lakh members each till now. In Assam, as many as 35 lakh members have joined till now.
On Saturday, party general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is in charge of the campaign, held a stock-taking meeting in Delhi where several representatives from states had participated.
BJP has a target of adding two crore members in states like Gujarat and MP. In Gujarat, the party leadership has asked workers to recruit as many members as the number of votes it received in the Lok Sabha polls.
BJP has set targets for all its Parliamentarians in the campaign, giving every MP the target of recruiting 15,000 new members. Similarly, the party has also set targets for all its MLAs – each legislator has been given the target of onboarding 5,000 new members.
MP BJP president V D Sharma told reporters that his state is attempting to make history in terms of membership during the upcoming Sangathan Parv of the party. According to data from various levels of the party, he said, till now 50 lakh members have been enrolled in the state. “So far 57 lakh missed calls have been made, 50 lakh forms have been filled. BJP workers have made a record here,” he told reporters.
The BJP, in its last membership campaign, which took place in 2018 under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the party president then, had recruited 18 crore members, earning the mantle of the largest party in the country. This time around, the party has set a target of 10 crore new members.
