BJP membership drive: 4 crore people join saffron party in 18 days

New Delhi: Till now, the BJP has managed to make four crore people join the party as part of its membership drive in the last 18 days, leaders involved said. A key meeting of all leaders involved in the ‘Sadasyata Abhiyaan’ was held on Sunday at the party headquarters Delhi where numbers were collated.

Among the key states where the membership drive has seen good engagement are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Assam. In UP, over 2 crore members have joined while MP and Gujarat have both managed 50 lakh members each till now. In Assam, as many as 35 lakh members have joined till now.

On Saturday, party general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is in charge of the campaign, held a stock-taking meeting in Delhi where several representatives from states had participated.

BJP has a target of adding two crore members in states like Gujarat and MP. In Gujarat, the party leadership has asked workers to recruit as many members as the number of votes it received in the Lok Sabha polls.