BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi throws mic mid-debate; later calls journalist 'pervert'

Anchor-turned-politician and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Shazia Ilmi, on Saturday, accused news channel India Today and also its consulting news editor, Rajdeep Sardesai, of objectifying her by releasing a video of her removing the lapel mic during a televised debate.
Ilmi took part in a debate on the news channel on the Agniveer scheme row but left the debate midway claiming that her mic was cut off to censor her.
"Don’t you ever bring down my Fader again. Remember I have been on both the sides and know how to handle bullies like you," the BJP spokesperson said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, tagging Rajdeep Sardesai, India Today and AajTak.
She also shared a news article on the Agniveer row saying that the scheme was implemented only after due consultations with Army chiefs. "BTW it doesn’t behove (sic) political propagandists masquerading as journalists to sermonise. And learn your facts before pitting one Ex Army Chief against all other Defence Chiefs simply to create mischief," she added in the post.
This led to Sardesai countering the claims of Ilmi's fader being lowered, saying it is standard practice "only to avoid cross talk."
He also shared a video of the BJP leader taking her mic off. In the video, Ilmi can be heard asking the channel's video journalist to "get out of her house."
@sardesairajdeep@IndiaToday— Shazia Ilmi (@shaziailmi) July 27, 2024
Thanks for providing me with the EVIDENCE which clearly shows how your camera man behaved after the show
1. Why on earth would I stay on your show when you humiliate me and say CUT SHAZIA’s Mike off ? Only because I asked you whether you think all…
The India Today anchor took to X and accused Ilmi of misbehaving with the channel's video journalist. "Ma'am Shazia Ilmi, I respect all my guests always. If anything, I am too indulgent: the fader is lowered only to avoid cross talk and noise on the show. If you have a grouse with me or with an army general on the show, of course that’s your prerogative. And I respect that too," he wrote.
Sharing the video from the debate, he further wrote, "But for you to chuck the Mike and abuse our video journalist and throw him out of your house is just NOT done. He was only doing his job. No excuse for bad behaviour. The rest I leave to you. Have a good weekend (the video below is from last night.. )"
Ma’am, @shaziailmi I respect all my guests always. If anything, I am too indulgent: the fader is lowered only to avoid cross talk and noise on the show. If you have a grouse with me or with an army general on the show, of course that’s your prerogative. And I respect that too.… https://t.co/43atjurw75 pic.twitter.com/VjfmrrGWsz— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 27, 2024
This is where the things took turn and Ilmi made a long post on X about feeling uncomfortable being "filmed up close while removing her mic" and also called the India Today video journalist "pervert".
Ilmi said in the post that she has a foot fracture and was struggling to get up when the journalist continued to film her.
"Why was he still continuing to focus on MY UPPER BODY showing it up close. It was so uncomfortable for me and I felt most embarrassed. Any lady would tell you that focussing on their chest is a clear NO NO. I could see this live on screen and requested him not to film me any or switch off the camera light," she wrote.
"The pervert cameraman continued to film me despite my obvious physical and emotional discomfort after the show was over. Why?" the BJP leader added.
Ilmi also said that she will take the matter seriously and asked Sardesai, "whether your wife would entertain a crew shooting her remove her mike from up close and then follow her around after show."