BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi throws mic mid-debate; later calls journalist 'pervert'

Anchor-turned-politician and national spokesperson of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Shazia Ilmi, on Saturday, accused news channel India Today and also its consulting news editor, Rajdeep Sardesai, of objectifying her by releasing a video of her removing the lapel mic during a televised debate.

Ilmi took part in a debate on the news channel on the Agniveer scheme row but left the debate midway claiming that her mic was cut off to censor her.

"Don’t you ever bring down my Fader again. Remember I have been on both the sides and know how to handle bullies like you," the BJP spokesperson said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, tagging Rajdeep Sardesai, India Today and AajTak.