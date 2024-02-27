BJP unveils big plans to woo Dalits ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Through a campaign called ‘Chalo Dalit Basti’, the party aims to reach out to the community to ask them what do they want from the party and what could the government do from them. This feedback, a senior party leader said, will be incorporated in the party’s manifesto. On Monday the BJP had also launched a manifesto drive to collect suggestions from over 1 crore individuals.

Sources in the party said that senior ministers, MPs, MLAs and officials have been tasked with going to Dalit settlements by president JP Nadda in a meeting of election in-charges that took place at the party headquarters on Saturday.

Additionally, mayors and district panchayat presidents, too, have been given specific roles, sources said.



The party also plans to hold regional conferences and district level gatherings in the coming days, where leaders have been asked to speak about the measures of the government for the Dalits.

Additionally, Bhim conferences will also be organised across all assembly constituencies where Dalit speakers will be invited to speak. Ahead of the elections, the party is also planning to hold the SC Morcha’s National Executive meet in Agra once the campaign ends. Senior party leaders, especially its prominent SC leaders, will take part.

The BJP has been trying to woo the Dalit community, which accounts for 22 crore voters, with Uttar Pradesh being a key state for these attempts. With the Bahujan Samaj Party losing ground in the state, the BJP is trying to better its 2019 tally of 62 seats. To this end, prime minister Modi on Friday (February 23) visited his constituency Varanasi and took part in a Sant Ravidas Jayanti programme.