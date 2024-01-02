BJP's lays down the marker with strategy meeting for Lok Sabha polls

Each state was asked to send in two representatives for the meeting, where issues which needs to be highlighted among voters in its 2024 campaigns were discussed. Key to the discussions, sources said, were the list of programmes that the party will carry out in the run-up to the temple’s inauguration as well as after it.

In the last key meeting for the party’s preparations for the general elections, leaders decided on dividing up all the Lok Sabha seats in several clusters, keeping in mind their winnability. On Tuesday, a review of the system was carried out.

Leaders said that as part of the awareness and outreach campaigns, the party is working on a booklet which will focus on its continued role in the Ram Mandir movement, as well as speak about the role of the Opposition parties, where the BJP will speak of how they sought to stop the temple’s construction. The party plans to distribute the booklets across booths.

Last year, too, in June, the party had divided the seats as part of a plan called the Micro Booth Management Blueprint in three clusters – North, South and East – and deputed Lok Sabha MPs to visit them every fortnight. Ahead of the elections, the party is working on various campaigns and aims to have poll offices in all Lok Sabha segments.