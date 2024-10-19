Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bomb scare menace: After IndiGo, now Akasa flights get 'security alerts'

'We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on ground,' the airlines said in a statement.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 08:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 08:27 IST
India NewsAkasa Air

Follow us on :

Follow Us