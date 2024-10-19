Bomb scare menace: After IndiGo, now Akasa flights get 'security alerts'

<p>An Akasa Air spokesperson on Saturday said some of the carrier's flights had received security alerts. </p><p>“Some of our flights operating on October 19, 2024, have received security alerts today. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and the Akasa Air teams on ground are prepared to assist passengers to ensure their safety and comfort," <em>ANI</em> reported the spokesperson say. </p><p>This comes after IndiGo flights <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/safety-our-highest-priority-amid-bomb-threats-indigo-releases-statement-on-status-of-three-flights-3239695">received</a> bomb threats with the company issuing a statement saying "safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines."</p><p>Earlier in the day, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/air-india-express-flight-from-dubai-to-jaipur-gets-bomb-threat-cleared-after-check-3239570">Air India Express</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/security-threat-to-frankfurt-mumbai-vistara-flight-aircraft-lands-safely-3236033">Vistara</a> flights also received bomb threats. </p><p>The Modi government has taken cognisance of the spate of bomb threats to Indian carriers, which is disrupting both domestic and international travel, and is planning <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bomb-threats-govt-plans-strict-norms-no-fly-list-option-against-perpetrators-3236243">stringent measures</a> to curb the menace, including putting such perpetrators on a no-fly list. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>