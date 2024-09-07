Bomb threat on Vistara flight forced to land in Turkey was false: Local governor

Istanbul: A bomb threat that forced a flight operated by Vistara Airlines to make an emergency landing on Friday around 4:30 pm (1330 GMT) in Erzurum in eastern Turkey was a false threat, the local governor said late on Friday.

Turkish officials had said a piece of paper with "bomb on board" written on it was found in a lavatory on the aircraft, prompting bomb disposal teams to search the plane and evacuate its 234 passengers and 13 crew.

A Vistara spokesperson had said a UK 27 flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted due to "a security concern."