Boycott Maldives! Now, Indian Chamber of Commerce bats for Lakshadweep, Andaman as tourist spots amid row

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Monday urged the nation's tourism and trade associations to stop promoting the Maldives amid a row that began with some ministers of the island nation making disparaging remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

The chairman, as a 'patriotic Indian in the larger national interest' issued a statement, saying "This is in spite of the fact that Indians are one of the biggest sources of foreign exchange and creation of jobs in the Maldives. Please divert all such enquiries to Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands which are even better than Maldives in many ways, and other destinations which can be promoted in the Indian Ocean area are Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Bali, and Phuket."