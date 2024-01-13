News Now: US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen for a second consecutive day
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 03:37 IST
Telangana Governor & Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates 'Bhogi' at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana.
The festival marks beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.
ED issues 4th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on Jan 18 in Delhi excise policy case: Officials
Ram Janmabhoomi soil to be gifted to invitees of consecration ceremony
The soil of Ram Janmabhoomi that was taken out during the digging of the foundation will be packed in boxes and presented to the guests attending the consecration ceremony on January 22, the temple trust said on Friday.
Ahead of Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration, a civil engineer from Nagpur has made an 11-feet replica of the temple at his home
Polls open in Taiwan's critical elections watched closely by China
Polls opened on Saturday in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections which China has framed as a choice between war and peace and are happening as Beijing ramps up pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.
