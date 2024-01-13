JOIN US
india

LIVE
News Now: US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen for a second consecutive day

Hello readers! US VHP has placed more than 40 billboards displaying messages of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya on January 22. ED has issued 4th summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asked him to appear on Jan 18 in Delhi excise policy case. Track the latest news developments from India and all over the world, with DH.
Last Updated 13 January 2024, 03:37 IST

Highlights
02:2713 Jan 2024

02:2713 Jan 2024

02:2713 Jan 2024

03:3713 Jan 2024

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates 'Bhogi' at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad

Telangana Governor & Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates 'Bhogi' at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The festival marks beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.

03:3313 Jan 2024

ED issues 4th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on Jan 18 in Delhi excise policy case: Officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Credit: PTI File Photo

03:0913 Jan 2024

Ram Janmabhoomi soil to be gifted to invitees of consecration ceremony

The soil of Ram Janmabhoomi that was taken out during the digging of the foundation will be packed in boxes and presented to the guests attending the consecration ceremony on January 22, the temple trust said on Friday.

Read more

02:5613 Jan 2024

Ahead of Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration, a civil engineer from Nagpur has made an 11-feet replica of the temple at his home

Credit: X/@ANI

Credit: X/@ANI

02:2713 Jan 2024

02:2713 Jan 2024

02:2713 Jan 2024

Polls opened on Saturday in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections which China has framed as a choice between war and peace and are happening as Beijing ramps up pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.

Read more

02:2713 Jan 2024

(Published 13 January 2024, 02:29 IST)
