News Now: PM Modi extends greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

Home

LIVE
PM Modi extends greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

Hello readers! Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH! In a post on X, PM Narendra Modi greeted people on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. Republic Day parade rehearsal under way at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
Last Updated 09 January 2024, 03:23 IST

Highlights
02:2809 Jan 2024

Republic Day parade rehearsal under way.

01:3909 Jan 2024

India to chair & host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the 1st time from 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi: Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma

01:3909 Jan 2024

US designates China, Pakistan as 'Countries of Particular Concern' for severe violations of religious freedom

03:2209 Jan 2024

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) holds an indefinite strike.

The TNSTC, in its state wide strike, demands pay rise, vacancy in bus driver and conductor posts and release of Dearnance Allowances (DA) for retired workers.

03:2209 Jan 2024

13 Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka, reach Chennai.

High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in a post on X informed that Indian fishermen who arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters, returned to Chennai this morning.

02:4809 Jan 2024

PM Modi extends greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

02:4209 Jan 2024

A vehicle crashed into a gate of the White House complex on January 8.

Driver was taken into custody as 'the cause and manner' of the incident is being investigated.

02:3109 Jan 2024

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Dutch companies to sign multiple MoUs.

02:2809 Jan 2024

01:3909 Jan 2024

01:3909 Jan 2024

01:3909 Jan 2024

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed to ensure safety of the worshippers at the Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal

01:3909 Jan 2024

Crowd management concerns: Trust cancels Ayodhya city tour of new Ram Lalla idol

(Published 09 January 2024, 02:48 IST)
