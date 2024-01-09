News Now: PM Modi extends greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.
Last Updated 09 January 2024, 03:23 IST
02:2809 Jan 2024
Republic Day parade rehearsal under way.
01:3909 Jan 2024
India to chair & host UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the 1st time from 21st to 31st July 2024 in New Delhi: Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma
01:3909 Jan 2024
US designates China, Pakistan as 'Countries of Particular Concern' for severe violations of religious freedom
Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) holds an indefinite strike.
The TNSTC, in its state wide strike, demands pay rise, vacancy in bus driver and conductor posts and release of Dearnance Allowances (DA) for retired workers.
13 Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka, reach Chennai.
High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in a post on X informed that Indian fishermen who arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters, returned to Chennai this morning.
A vehicle crashed into a gate of the White House complex on January 8.
Driver was taken into custody as 'the cause and manner' of the incident is being investigated.
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Dutch companies to sign multiple MoUs.
Parade rehearsal in full swing at Kartavya Path despite Delhi's dense fog.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed to ensure safety of the worshippers at the Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal
Crowd management concerns: Trust cancels Ayodhya city tour of new Ram Lalla idol
(Published 09 January 2024, 02:48 IST)