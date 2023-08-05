<p>Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP and President of India-UK Health Alliance says "It is a win-win situation for both (India and the UK) the countries. In India, we will be getting good doctors who have done their post graduations from England, NHS trained. We want to make India a medical tourism risk hub. The UK will be benefited because they will get doctors for a few years and then they will come back to India. So it's a mutual benefit for both India and the UK" </p>.<p>Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director of NHS, England says "Both the countries (India and Uk) face many challenges in health care, they have many ‘opportunities’ too. India and the UK worked closely together for the development of vaccines during the Covidpandemic. Going forward, there will be a lot of opportunities not just in drugs but in many technologies that are being developed including digital healthcare and artificial intelligence"</p>.<p>United Kingdom’s NHS (National Health Service) delegation visited India yesterday to launch the Indo-UK healthcare alliance Chandru Iyer, British Dy High Commissioner to Karnataka & Kerala said "This is a wonderful initiative which brings the two countries together and collaborates together in promoting excellence in the field of healthcare and healthcare skilled resources” and that it is just a continuation of some great initiatives around India"</p>.<p>A group of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leave from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar to Baltal and Pahalgam routes to reach the Amarnath Cave "We feel proud to see how the Army jawans are helping the pilgrims here. We salute them for their service. The arrangements made for the Yatra are very good and I would urge everyone to take the Amarnath yatra," says a pilgrim from Jharkhand.</p>.<p>Varanasi, UP: As the ASI arrives for the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today, lawyer of the Hindu side, Sudhir Tripathi says, "The survey starts at 9 am today...It is the second day of the survey...We want people to cooperate in the survey and get it completed as soon as possible...We are showing full cooperation and involvement. They have come at the direction of the Supreme Court. We welcome it. We want the matter to be resolved soon...The survey will clarify everything."</p>.<p>Sunil Vachani, Founder and Chairman of Dixon Technologies on India imposing restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets "This is a landmark decision to put the import of IT hardware in the restricted category. This will translate to India emerging as one of the largest hubs for manufacturing of IT products. I see a time where Indian manufacturers and India as a country will be catering for global requirements for IT hardware products. This will translate to massive employment, new factories created to cater to this requirement."</p>.<p>Hari Om Rai, Chairman and Co-founder, Lava International on India putting restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets "The restriction on import of laptops and tablets is truly a leadership move by the Government of India. It is a step forward for making India the global hub for electronics production. The govt of India has ensured that there is no disruption in the supply chain and that the consumer does not suffer. India will generate a huge number of jobs and have a large component ecosystem and one day become a great electronics manufacturing hub. It is now a new India that is working for its industry, consumers and citizens. The electronics industry truly welcomes this move by GoI."</p>.<p>Mangaluru: Close on the heels of recording video in a washroom of a private college in Udupi, the Mulki police in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits have arrested a youth on the charges of recording video in a washroom in Mulki police station limits. According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested is Sumanth Poojary. The arrested was recording a video when the complainant had gone to the washroom. A case has been registered under IPC Section 354 (C) and 66 E of IT Act. The arrested was produced before the court which in turn remanded him in judicial custody.</p>.<p>"I was not shared any intelligence input on (Nuh violence). I had even asked ACS (Home) and DGP, they said they also don't have the information. Now, a video is going viral in which a CID inspector claimed that he knew everything in advance. If he knew, then who did he inform about this.It is a conspiracy. The way barricades were erected, stones and lathis were collected, police were stopped at entry points, and shots were fired, all this was done simultaneously, and it was pre-planned,"Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Nuh violence.</p>.<p>The Outer North District arrested 1717 criminals in the month of July comprising dreaded criminals who were proclaimed offenders, gangsters, extortionists, robbers, snatchers and cyber criminals. The police have also recovered stolen property worth lakhs. The arrests were made by the police in a series of operations across the district: Delhi Police</p>.<p>After Haryana administration demolishes illegal constructions near SKM Government Medical College in Nuh district, SDM Nuh, Ashwani Kumar says, "This has been done on the direction of CM Manohar Lal Khattar. The encroachment was spread across 2.5 acres...All of it was illegal construction. It has been found that some of these people had involvement in the recent clashes..."</p>.<p>Uttar Pradesh: On the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, advocate of the Muslim side, Mumtaz Ahmed says, "We are satisfied with the ASI Survey... Till yesterday, we were not participating but today we are participating and assisting the ASI team..."</p>.<p>Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Karnataka Health Minister & party leader Dinesh Gundu Rao's visit to AAP Mohalla clinics in Delhi "At times, I feel sad when some Congress ministers who visit Delhi get influenced by his (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) glamour, they should ask the Congressmen living in Delhi about the reality..."</p>.<p>Delhi: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with anti-Sikh riots case. The court had issued summons against him. Rouse Avenue Court yesterday allowed anticipatory bail moved by Jagdish Tytler.</p>.<p>Uttrakhand | In Gaurikund of Rudraprayag district, 16 km before Kedarnath, 3 people have been killed and 17 people are missing in a massive landslide. Significantly, in the heavy debris that came from the mountain, two roadside shops and dhabas were washed away. In these shops and dhabas, there were 4 local people and 16 people of Nepali origin. SDRF's search operation is underway: District Administration</p>.<p>Uttarakhand | According to the information received from the District Administration Uttarkashi, about 50-60 parts have completely collapsed due to a massive landslide near Moldi on the Arakot-Chinva motorway in the Mori area of the district bordering Himachal Pradesh. Dozens of villages in the area have been isolated. A large number of passengers are stranded on the route due to the landslide that occurred this morning: District Administration</p>.<p>1984 Anti-Sikh Riots case: Rouse Avenue court asked Jagdish Tytler to furnish the bail as per the condition imposed by the sessions court. He is to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh as directed by the sessions court. He was granted anticipatory bail by the sessions court yesterday. The court said it has received the bail order granted by the sessions court. The court directed to supply a charge sheet to Jagdish Tytler. The same has been supplied to him.</p>.<p>On the basis of a complaint from a female actor, a rape case has been registered against a businessman in NM Joshi Marg police station. The complainant told police that the businessman raped her several times on the pretext of marriage. Further investigation underway: Mumbai Police</p>.<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says, "This year we plan to include 6,500 km of road and construction around 300 bridges...In recent years, we have completed two airports...Odisha always believes in cooperative federalism. I thank the Govt of India for its support to the state in its development agenda..."</p>.<p>"Till now, four arrests have been made in the case. We are working on all evidence collected. Two women involved in this crime have been detained for questioning. We will engage a special PP for the trial of the case. We will try to make sure that all those connected with this crime get maximum punishment under the law," says Lata Manoj Kumar, IGP Ajmer Range on Bhilwara minor girl alleged rape and murder case.</p>.<p>Rajkumar Imo Singh, Manipur BJP MLA and son-in-law of CM N Biren Singh says, "For me personally, if you ask me, we need to disarm. Disarmament is key right now. Disarmament from the insurgent groups, disarmament from the so-called foreign militia which we believe are there, disarmament also from those that are looted from the Police machinery. This is very important, I think, a top priority that the Government needs to do."</p>.<p>It was a completely fixed match, a judge gave a verdict without giving Imran Khan a chance to defend himself, who found hateful content on Facebook against Imran Khan, on the other hand, someone who had been using Tosha Khana for seventy years. The case is not being pursued while Nawaz Sharif and Zardari have also taken vehicles from Tosha Khana which is illegal to obtain (@<em>Tehreek-e-Insaf</em>)</p>.<p>Jammu and Kashmir: J&K LG Manoj Sinha says, On the inauguration of the Mission Youth Program at SKICC Srinagar, J&K LG Manoj Sinha says, "...A department called Mission Youth was formed for engaging the youth not just through govt jobs but also through self-employment..."</p>.<p>EAM Dr S Jaishankar tweets, "The Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs considered recent developments in the India-US relationship today. An engaging discussion held in a positive atmosphere on the benefits that these ties bring to the nation. Value the non-partisan support for growth of this vital partnership and appreciation of PM Narendra Modi’s landmark State Visit."</p>.<p>Gujarat | During his visit to Gandhinagar, today, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed preparedness for the upcoming G20 Health Ministers' Meeting to be held in the city from 17th to 19th August. Union Minister was accompanied by State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.</p>.<p>Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, on four years of abrogation of Article 370 says, "There have been a lot of changes but the biggest change is that the youth's aspirations have been given an outline. They will always be grateful to PM Modi because J&K's youth is very aspirational. They know that under the leadership of PM Modi the country is progressing..."</p>.<p>Russia says it seized settlement in Northeast Ukraine. (Twitter/AFP)</p>.<p>Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah along with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and other ministers of the state launched the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Kalaburagi. This scheme will provide free electricity facility up to 200 units per month to all eligible household consumers of the state.</p>.<p>Uttar Pradesh | MP-MLA Court pronounces two-year imprisonment for BJP MP from Etawah, Ramshankar Katheria in connection with a case of vandalism at a company in a Mall in 2012. He was found guilty under sections 147 (rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.</p><p>"...I appeared before the court normally. Court has given a decision against me today. I respect the court, I have the right to appeal and I will exercise it," says BJP MP Ramshankar Katheria</p>.<p>"Encounter going on at Khawas area of Rajouri. Police party on spot. As per ground feedback, one terrorist killed so far," says ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh. (ANI)</p>.<p>"PM Narendra Modi criticised us that if free schemes will be implemented in Karnataka, the state will witness bankruptcy. We have allotted funds to schemes but not facing that situation. The previous BJP govt looted the state resulting in skyrocketing prices of commodities & unemployment. During our govt, we built more than 14 lakh houses but the BJP govt built barely 5 lakhs in 3 years," says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during the launch of the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Kalaburagi</p>.<p>Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations on 3rd August at nine locations linked to Senthil Balaji, an MLA (of DMK), who was arrested in a cash-for-jobs scam and is currently in Central Prison, Puzhal, under judicial custody. ED initiated the investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai, related to the 'Cash for Jobs' Scam: ED. (ANI)</p>.<p>In a major breakthrough, the Counter Intelligence team busted an illegal weapon smuggling module operating from Madhya Pradesh. They were involved in manufacturing and supplying weapons to gangs. 2 arrested, and 17 pistols along with 35 magazines were recovered: DGP Punjab Police.</p>.<p>The Dharmasthala police arrested three persons on the charges of suspected moral policing reported on August 2.</p><p>The arrested are Avinash, Nandeep and Akshath.</p><p>A group of men allegedly assaulted an autorickshaw driver, who was returning to Ujire after dropping a woman passenger at a bus stand. The police had registered a case under IPC Sections 143,147,341,323,504,506, read with IPC 149.</p><p>(Naina J A / DHNS)</p>.<p>PM Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with the PM of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed up on discussions held during PM Prachand's recent visit to India, earlier this year, so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries. Nepal is a key partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy: PMO.</p>.<p>North East Delhi violence | Karkardooma Court will hear arguments on charges in the larger conspiracy of North East Delhi riots case, on a daily basis from September 11. In this case, 20 persons including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Natasha Narwal, Devangna Kalita, Safoora Zargar, Ishrat Jahan and others have been arrayed as accused. Two accused have been declared proclaimed offenders. All the accused persons were charge-sheeted under UAPA. (ANI)</p>.<p>On Nuh violence, Haryana DGP PK Agrawal says, "I have reviewed the situation here. Detailed directions in connection with cases that have been registered, the investigation and other law & order issues to speed up the pace of investigation and maintain law and order...145 arrests made here and 55 cases registered." When asked about any Pakistani connection mentioned in a few social media posts, he says, "No, there is nothing like that. It is not correct to react to this immediately. We will investigate the things that have come to us and take stringent action against those who are guilty."</p>.<p>"Tomorrow, 6th August, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost Rs. 25,000 crore, the redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience. Special care has also been taken to ensure the stations are in line with local culture, heritage, and architecture," tweets PM Narendra Modi</p>