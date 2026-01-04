<p>Unlike Brazil, Russia and China, the other founding members of the BRICS, India – despite being the chair of the bloc – has refrained from directly criticising the military action carried out by the United States in Venezuela but expressed concern over the “recent developments” in the South American nation.</p><p>A day after the US carried out a military operation in Caracas and ‘captured’ Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, New Delhi said that it was “closely monitoring the evolving situation”, but avoided directly criticising President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington, D.C., for carrying out the military operation.</p>.BRICS presidency is a crown of thorns. India must give it a pass.<p>With its own relations with Washington, D.C., under stress due to the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by Trump on India’s exports to the US and both sides trying to ease the wrinkles in ties, New Delhi chose to tread cautiously. India, however, reaffirmed its support for the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. “We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in New Delhi on Sunday.</p><p>The other BRICS nations, however, explicitly condemned the US military action in Venezuela. Russia called the US action an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. China stated that the US clearly violated international law by carrying out the military operation in Venezuela and forcibly removing the South American nation’s president from Caracas. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva strongly condemned the US military strikes, which he called an unacceptable crossing of a line.</p><p>South Africa, another BRICS member like China, Brazil, Russia and India, called the actions “a manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations, which mandated that all Member States should refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. South Africa, a member of the IBSA along with India and Brazil, has even called for a special session of the UN Security Council to discuss the unilateral action by the US.</p><p>New Delhi had in the past joined other BRICS nations in reaffirming commitments to multilateralism and upholding international law, including the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. But, despite being the chair of the BRICS since January 1, India did not echo its partners in the bloc while reacting to the US actions in Venezuela.</p><p>Apart from Trump’s tariff tirade against India, New Delhi’s relations with Washington, D.C., came under stress through 2025 over the US president’s public claim about making India stop buying oil from Russia, his growing bonhomie with the civil and military leadership of Pakistan and his boasts about mediating the May 10 ceasefire between the two South Asian neighbours.</p><p>New Delhi and Washington, D.C., are now trying to ease the strains in ties, although the negotiations over a trade deal have not yet reached a breakthrough.</p><p>“The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in New Delhi on Sunday.</p><p>Soon after the US carried out the military operations in Venezuela, India issued an advisory asking its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the South American country. New Delhi also advised all Indians in Venezuela, for any reason, to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas. </p>