British PM Sunak, wife Akshata perform 'puja' at Akshardham temple

In an interview to PTI ahead of his India visit, Sunak had said, 'I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India. As you know, my wife is Indian and being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India.' The 43-year-old leader of the Conservative Party was first elected as an MP in 2015. He was made finance minister or chancellor of exchequer in February 2020 by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In October last year, he became the first Indian-origin British prime minister, scripting history.