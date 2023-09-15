British Sikh on trial for death threat to late Queen apologises to King Charles

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, who claimed he wanted to “assassinate” the late monarch as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, according to a social media video that emerged soon after his arrest, has written a letter to express his “distress and sadness”. Justice Nicholas Hilliard has been hearing evidence in the case at the Old Bailey court in London, where he will hand down the sentence early next month.