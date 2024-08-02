Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill 'direct threat to freedom of speech': Congress

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said, "The draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, seeking to replace the existing Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and guidelines regulating the broadcasting sector was placed in public domain for comments of stakeholders, including domain experts and the general public, on 10.11.2023." "The stakeholders' consultation is currently underway. The bill is still at the drafting stage," he said.