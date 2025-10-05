Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BSNL 4G towers to be upgraded to 5G in 6-8 months: Jyotiraditya Scindia

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled 92,564 towers that connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Bharuch to Arunachal Pradesh in India with our own domestic 4G standard.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 14:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 14:59 IST
India NewsJyotiraditya ScindiaBSNL

Follow us on :

Follow Us