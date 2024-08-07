Budget eased tax burden of middle class, LTCG changes reflect people's expectations: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday put a staunch defence of her Budget, saying it has eased tax burden of the middle class and the relaxing of capital gains tax provision on property transaction was a reflection of the government accepting common man's expectations.

Replying to a debate on Finance Bill (No.2), 2024 in the Lok Sabha, she said the tax incidence on the middle class has been reduced with the increase in standard deduction by 50 per cent and the Budget brings about simplification of tax regime without raising rates.

With opposition parties using her colleague and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's demand for reduction in GST on health insurance premium to attack the government, Sitharaman said states levied taxes on premiums before the uniform GST came into being in 2017.