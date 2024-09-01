Burning out: Employees struggle to juggle work and life

Chennai: Shruti, 35, is a mid-level professional at a top IT firm with an ‘attractive’ paycheck. Though she is a high performer at work, Shruti goes to bed at night and wakes up in the morning with a tinge of doubt about her career.
“There is constant pressure to perform better at work. I realise that I am dispensable and a hundred people are waiting in the queue to grab my chair if I am asked to go. There is never a moment of security at work with this thought in the back of my mind,” Shruti says.
With 10 years of experience in the field, she still works for no less than nine hours a day but for weekends and holidays. She is already struggling with back pain.
“I cannot count the number of times I have experienced a mental and physical burnout. No amount of motivation helps me during that period. But I keep working by pushing my body and mind,” Shruti says. As a woman, the family expects Shruti to shoulder more responsibility at home, making things much worse for her.
39-year-old Chandru, a network security specialist at a multi-national banking group, knows he is growing obese due to lack of physical exercise and constant pressure at work, but does not have time to work on his health. His work keeps him glued to his laptop screen for at least 10 hours a day, sometimes even during the weekend.
“I know I am working at the cost of my health, but I do not have a choice. I managed to shed a few pounds by walking in the morning every day but that too went for a toss after my work hours stretched till late evening. I do not feel like doing anything when I am physically tired,” Chandru tells DH.
Shruti and Chandru are among millions in India’s formal sector who are struggling to juggle life and work with their mental and physical health falling prey. Though Chandru has a nine-hour shift, he is expected to put in more hours at work as the “team lead” and a “rare resource” not just during the week but even on weekends.
Several surveys conducted among Indian professionals show that the balance between work and life is already skewed, with India at the bottom of the list (48/60) in the 2024 global life-work balance index.
A detailed study by UKG Workforce Institute points out that 78% of surveyed Indian employees experienced burnout and a survey conducted by YourDOST found a 31% increase in employees suffering from high and extreme stress levels when compared to 2023.
Unsurprisingly, there was a massive outcry when, in July, the Karnataka government proposed a law extending daily work hours in the IT/ITES sector to 14 hours a day. Two years back, a similar experiment by the Tamil Nadu government to introduce flexible working hours for ‘desirable employees’ in select sectors failed due to objections from the ruling DMK’s alliance partners.
Karnataka IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge tells DH the proposed bill was ‘misunderstood’. It was conceived after businesses demanded the increase to compete internationally and manage global timings, he explains.
“Only select companies will be permitted to increase the working hours of employees after giving a valid reason. No company can force employees to work extra hours. Only those interested will avail this option with adequate breaks and remuneration,” Kharge adds.
In October 2023, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s statement that India’s work culture should change and youngsters should be prepared to work for more than 70 hours a week had also sparked a country-wide debate.
However, Aditya Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer of a human resource company explains that increasing work hours to 12 to 14 hours a day may not be the right step as only a small fraction of the workforce prefers compressed schedules, but a majority need time to recharge.
“Prioritising mental and physical health is key to avoiding burnout and maintaining long-term productivity. Instead of focusing solely on the number of hours, we should be measuring productivity. It is about working smarter, not longer,” Mishra says.
Echoing Mishra’s views, Dr M Manjula, professor of clinical psychology, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru, says employers should not look at the number of hours an individual logs in at work but the ‘quantity and quality of work.’
“Studies have shown that long work hours lead to stress and other lifestyle-related ailments. People should ensure that they give enough time for themselves, including physical exercise. A change at the system level is necessary to make their work less stressful. Everyone including those in the IT field overwork these days,” she adds.
Joshua Freedman, CEO of Six Seconds, which researches and teaches emotional intelligence, says the mere presence of an employee at work does not translate to worthwhile output. “True purpose is lacking in many jobs. Employees are uninspired and tired. At the end of a long 10-hour day, they feel unproductive and exhausted. With lack of a productive outcome, the purpose becomes bleak or is completely absent,” she adds.
There was intense opposition to the increase in work hours because many employees, who already work beyond prescribed hours, feared that they would be compelled to work more. Trade unions also fear that such rules could encourage companies to adopt a two-shift formula from the three-shift formula. This, in the long run, could lead to massive layoffs not just in IT but also in sectors like electronics, which is growing at a rapid pace in India.
Achieving a healthy work-life balance has always been an uphill task for Indian workers. In fact, the UKG study indicated that 89% of those surveyed claim to be highly motivated despite long work hours. More recently, the Covid pandemic, increased awareness on stress, and health problems of older millennials have motivated Indians to think about limiting work hours.
In a response to DH, Sumeet Doshi, Regional Director, UKG Workforce Institute, India, says the motivation claim suggests that corporate India is going all out to motivate employees and engage with the frontline workforce including employees in factories and even contract and gig workers.
“We are seeing significant investments in human capital technology, enabling companies to effectively engage and support their diverse workforce. This shift indicates a commitment to inclusive and empathetic leadership, recognising the value of all employees in driving business success,” Doshi says.
The entry of Gen Z into the workspace has also added new layers to an already complex issue with the young generation putting in more hours at work for most of the week, encouraging many companies to introduce four-day work weeks.
The young generation is also interested in ‘moonlighting’ — the practice of engaging in a second job, after work hours. The work from home facility, offered to some employees, has facilitated moonlighting. Murali, who works in a multinational corporation, also works part-time at a start-up that he previously worked at.
“I can do both jobs at the same time. While I log into my regular work using the office laptop, I log into my part-time work using my personal laptop. I work for about 10 hours a day. I know it is stressful but I have to do this to ensure that my commitments are fulfilled.” Murali says. This is also one of many reasons why the Gen Z workforce is experiencing increasing levels of stress.
Swathi Naidu, a human resources manager in Hyderabad, says managing burnout, particularly among Gen Z employees, has become increasingly important.
“Companies are using strategies like flexible work arrangements, Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) for mental health support, implementing 'no-meeting' days to allow employees to focus on deep work without interruptions and therefore reducing stress,” she tells DH.
While a significant portion of the workforce has opted in for work from home facilities following the Covid pandemic, mental health professionals and several employees say this arrangement has blurred the boundary between work and life.
Debika Chaudhuri, an emotional intelligence and positive psychology coach, says most managers now believe that their colleagues are available round the clock. “It is not just the work hours alone that contribute to burnout but also social, health outcomes and other drivers within the organisation,” she says.
Chaudhuri says, as surveys have indicated, there is a huge gap between the needs of employees and the demands of their managers.
“Burnouts happen when this gap goes unaddressed and worker needs are pushed under the carpet, as in most organisations. A tired employee is likely to make more mistakes than an engaged employee whose emotional needs are addressed,” added Chaudhuri.
Mishra says burnout often goes unrecognised by employees who are caught in a cycle of pressure, competitiveness, and the desire to achieve personal and professional milestones.
“Many are driven to outshine their peers and meet expectations, which clouds their ability to acknowledge stress. The drive for success often blinds people to the warning signs, only for it to manifest when it is too late. It is crucial for organisations to recognise these signs early and provide the right support systems to prevent employee exhaustion,” the HR expert says.
The pandemic has inadvertently highlighted the advantages of remote work, prompting organisations to adopt flexible work arrangements, explains
Doshi. This shift has positively impacted work-life balance and job satisfaction. “A hybrid work model and flexible work arrangements have become an integral part of organisational culture, catering to the changing needs and preferences of the modern workforce. Technology can play a crucial role in helping organisations manage this flexibility better,” Doshi says.
UKG also says, by leveraging AI-based workforce management technology, leaders can help alleviate work-related stress, drive higher working flexibility, deliver productivity and promote a healthier balance between work and personal life.
Haripriya Madhavan, who works at a Chennai-based wellness start-up, Anyo, says, that while policies at the company level and empathetic leaders are the need of the hour, a deep understanding of one’s self will go a long way in addressing stress-related issues and burnout.
Therapy
While Haripriya believes professional therapists can be ‘accountability partners’, the truth remains that such help comes at a premium price, which requires the support of companies. “Companies should provide professional help and come up with wellness policies and individuals should invest in preventive care and building a support system,” she says.
Start-ups, that deal with a small number of employees, are better at handling such situations, larger companies need to put in place systems to support employees needing therapy, experts say.
The stigma around mental health is fading, and more people are speaking up about the need for a healthy work environment, says Doshi. A survey by UKG found that 69% of Indian employees believe their managers have a significant impact on their mental well-being, rivalling that of their spouses and surpassing that of their healthcare providers.
Misra says there is a growing awareness around the need for a good work-life balance, yet many still hesitate to seek professional help for mental health issues partly due to the high expenses involved with seeking psychological support and due to lingering stigma around counselling.
“While younger employees are more open to addressing mental health, the older generation often deprioritised it due to a work culture,” he says.
He says companies are increasingly offering mental health services like Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), on-site counselling, and wellness initiatives, but cultural barriers still need to be overcome.
“Some companies are providing flexible work schedules and work from home facilities, not just due to employee demand but as a strategic initiative to retain talent,” he says.
Doshi says trust is, in fact, the new workplace currency as it extends beyond mere delegation and signifies confidence in employees’ abilities and judgment. “When employees feel trusted and valued, they are less stressed and more engaged. The burnout is lesser, and they are more driven,” he added.
A senior HR manager in an IT firm in Hyderabad says companies also offer gym memberships, yoga sessions, and other wellness activities to help employees manage stress. “They also provide access to mindfulness apps or on-site meditation sessions that can help employees develop coping strategies for stress,” the manager adds.
Achieving a healthy work-life balance especially at a time of job insecurity through policy intervention or government enforcement might not be possible, says K E Raghunathan, national chairman, of the Association of Indian Entrepreneurs.
“It can be achieved only through a compassionate understanding between the employer and the employee. Doing overtime, which is allowed under the law with special benefits, is always the choice of the employee and cannot be forced. Sometimes, employees are asked to put in a few extra hours at work based on the necessity or season or deadlines. But it should not become a norm,” he adds.
Swathi says achieving work-life balance needs careful planning, discipline, and dedication, and underlines the need to involve family members in household tasks by sharing responsibilities which helps in avoiding getting overwhelmed.
“Similarly, at work, I believe in upskilling my team members and delegating tasks effectively. It is equally important to recognise when to stop taking on additional responsibilities,” she adds.
Labour laws
Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees in Thiruvananthapuram Technopark, says labour laws and its enforcement remain lackadaisical, especially in the new sectors.
“While issues like back pain were quite common among IT employees, of late there have been many deaths among IT professionals who are middle-aged. Though it is generally considered as a post-Covid phenomenon, a detailed study into the disturbing trends is also becoming essential,” he adds.
Philip, who works with an international firm with operations in Kerala, says lack of work-life balance is also one of the reasons that many of his colleagues have taken up foreign assignments, considering the better quality of life and strict adherence to work timing.
“In many foreign countries once you log-off on Friday evening, even the employer will not expect you to log in by Monday morning,” says Philip.
(With inputs from Arjun Raghunath in Thiruvananthapuram, Mrityunjay Bose in Mumbai, Pavan Kumar H in Hubballi, SNV Sudhir in Hyderabad)