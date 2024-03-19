CAA Hearing Live | Supreme Court to hear batch of over 200 petitions challenging constitutionality of rules

Last Friday, the Supreme Court decided to hear a plea regarding the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, which were notified on March 11, 2024. The hearing is scheduled for today.

237 petitions are listed before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

The primary petitioner in this case is the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has challenged the legality of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

The petitioners have requested the court to halt the implementation of the CAA, 2019, and its associated rules. They argue that allowing the continued operation of these laws would result in certain religious groups being granted citizenship while others are excluded, violating the Constitution.

The CAA aims to grant citizenship to illegal migrants from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities who entered India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan on or before December 31, 2014.