Home

LIVE
CAA Hearing Live | Supreme Court to hear batch of over 200 petitions challenging constitutionality of rules

Follow the live hearing on the challenges to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, before the Supreme Court.
Last Updated 19 March 2024, 03:07 IST

Highlights
02:5019 Mar 2024

Supreme Court to hear batch of over 200 petitions challenging constitutionality of CAA rules

03:0719 Mar 2024

CAA only a precursor, BJP will target people 'speaking different languages' next, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said he believed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is only a precursor and the BJP will bring laws in the future to target people 'speaking different languages in each state'.

03:0719 Mar 2024

Assam will register 3-5 lakh applications under CAA: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that about three-five lakh people will apply for Indian citizenship under the CAA in the state, asserting that the applicants will comprise only those who were excluded from the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Last Friday, the Supreme Court decided to hear a plea regarding the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, which were notified on March 11, 2024. The hearing is scheduled for today.

237 petitions are listed before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

The primary petitioner in this case is the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has challenged the legality of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA).

The petitioners have requested the court to halt the implementation of the CAA, 2019, and its associated rules. They argue that allowing the continued operation of these laws would result in certain religious groups being granted citizenship while others are excluded, violating the Constitution.

The CAA aims to grant citizenship to illegal migrants from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities who entered India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Pakistan on or before December 31, 2014.

(Published 19 March 2024, 03:04 IST)
