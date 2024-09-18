Cabinet approves Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, sanctions Rs 79,156 crore for tribal communities

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, with a budget of Rs 79,156 crore, to improve the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities across the country.

The programme aims to provide all government benefits to five crore tribal families in 63,000 tribal-majority villages.

It will cover 549 districts and 2,740 blocks in 30 states and Union territories, according to an official statement.