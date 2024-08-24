'CAG's preliminary report can't be basis of criminal proceedings,' says Supreme Court

A joint-venture agreement was executed between the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) and M/s Eastern Mineral and Trading Agency (EMTA) for a period of 25 years for the development of captive coal mines and supply of coal to a thermal power plant of the KPCL -- the Bellary Thermal Power Station (BTPS).

The Centre allocated three coal blocks to KPCL in Maharashtra for the development and operation of coal mines dedicated to feeding the BTPS. It was alleged that EMTA entered into a criminal conspiracy with an objective to facilitate illegal sale of coal rejects by GCWL (M/s Gupta Coalfields and Washeries Limited) that were generated during washing of coal and gained undue pecuniary advantage to the tune of Rs 53.37 crore.

In March 2022, a special CBI court, Delhi, framed charges of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and other offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In its 105-page judgment, the court said the central government had not come up with any specific plan to dispose of the coal rejects, as is apparent from a perusal of the reply submitted by the Minister of State, MoC in the Lok Sabha, stating that the government had not framed any National Policy for exploitation of coal rejects and the same was still under consideration.

“In the absence of a policy to dispose of the coal rejects, the appellants cannot be blamed for complying with the terms and conditions stipulated in the JVA,” the bench said.

The bench said the plea by the CBI that it conducted an investigation in the present case during the course of the inquiry in respect of PE-5 registered by it in the year 2012 is belied as the source information report (SIR) was on a completely different aspect.

“CBI only got activated only on stumbling upon the Audit Report of the CAG submitted in 2013. There is nothing brought on record to show to the contrary,” the bench said.

The court said prima facie it is of the view that the allegations levelled against the appellants have pre-dominant contours of a dispute of a civil nature, and it does not have the makings of a criminal offence.