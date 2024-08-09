Candidates given home centres for NEET-PG exam on Aug 11, say Health Ministry officials

New Delhi: The NEET-PG examination candidates have been given centres in their home states doing away with one of the long-held grievances of the students, Union Health Ministry officials have said, noting that nearly 500 centres have been identified for the examination.

Officials said only TCS centres have been chosen for the examination to be held on August 11 in two shifts. “This is because the number of examination centres have slashed from 1200 to around 500 so that only TCS centres are used. There will be no outsourcing to any other private centres,” they said.

Also the students have been given centres in their home states based on the addresses they wrote in the application form.