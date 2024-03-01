‘Can’t put a chip on lawmakers,’ Supreme Court junks a plea for digitally monitoring all MPs/MLAs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea for a direction that all the MPs and MLAs should be digitally monitored, asking how the court could pass an order to put chips on the lawmakers, which is primarily done for felons. The court mentioned that the legislators have a right to privacy too.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said, “We cannot put some chips on their legs and hands to monitor what they do. We do it only in the case of a convicted felon, who you apprehend is likely to flee justice, how can we digitally monitor, there is something called right to privacy”.

The court dismissed the PIL by Surinder Nath Kundra seeking a direction to digitally monitor all MPs and MLAs in the country.

Kundra, who was appearing in person, asked the court to present his case and why he was seeking this direction.