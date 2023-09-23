Can’t start running the command structure of Army: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said it cannot run the affairs of the Indian Army and that it can only intervene on matters of law.

The top court was hearing a plea by a woman colonel given the charge of a company of soldiers -- ordinarily commanded by a major, two ranks her junior.

Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that this case should go to the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), as it involves too many facts.

On behalf of petitioners, senior advocate Meenakshi Arora raised the issue of the woman colonel being given the charge of a company, ordinarily led by a major rank officer.

“We now can’t run the affairs of the Army,” the bench said, adding it can interfere in the cases on issues of principles and “surely, we can’t start running the command structure of the Army”.